DEWITT N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team has confirmed that Sky Zone will move from its current location in DeWitt to the former Sears at the old Great Northern Mall in Clay.

Managing Franchise Partner of Sky Zone Syracuse, Pam Tuohey, told the YS Team the move won’t happen until May of next year.

The indoor trampoline park has been up and running at the Dewitt Town Center off Erie Boulevard for five years.

Tuohey said it will miss the DeWitt community but the move to Clay is a great opportunity. She said it will double the space and allow Sky Zone to offer more attractions such as “massive slides.”

The developers with DeWitt Town Center said once Sky Zone vacates its current spot, it plans to open the CNY Pickleball Center.

Bill Cleary and Grazi Zazzara said the plan is to open a 10-court pickleball center that will offer other activities such as cornhole. The men described the CNY Pickleball Center as a great social gathering spot, complete with food and a bar.

Their goal is to open the pickleball center in late summer of next year.

Pickleball has exploded in popularity. In August, Onondaga County opened courts at Onondaga Lake Park.

According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball is America’s fastest-growing sport.