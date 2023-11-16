CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

The Your Stories Team has heard from a number of our viewers who want to know what’s being built near the intersection of Bear and Buckley Roads, near the Stewart’s Shops gas station in Clay.

Clay’s Planning Commissioner, Mark Territo, said this is a 36-unit apartment complex being built by Alberici & Sons.

Territo said it was approved in 2017.

It’s not clear what’s taken this long for construction to begin. We reached out to Alberici & Sons to learn more about the project and to see when the apartment will be finished, but we have not heard back.