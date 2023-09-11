EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!

Viewer Jax Wilson emailed the Your Stories Team wondering about construction where the former Pizza Hut once stood, off of Erie Blvd East.

The site is near David’s Bridal and not far from the Texas Roadhouse. It sits on the border of East Syracuse and the Town of DeWitt.

The Pizza Hut closed in 2018 and has since been demolished.

According to the East Syracuse Building, Planning and Zoning office, a collision repair shop is currently under construction.

The project was approved by the planning board last May and a building permit was issued in June.

Director of Buildings & Codes for East Syracuse, Chris Shields, said the Caliber Collision is not being built on the exact lot where the Pizza Hut once stood. He said the former Pizza Hut lot will become green space with some added trees.

If Caliber Collision sounds familiar, the national chain has several locations in Central New York, including shops that recently opened in Cicero and Clay.

The company said it anticipates the East Syracuse location to open in the spring.