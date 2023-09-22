TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’ve heard from several viewers wanting to know what’s next for the old Tim Hortons at the corner of Routes 31 and 57.

According to Clay’s Planning Commissioner, Mark Territo, a Splash Car Wash will be built on this lot.

The site plan for the car wash was approved in July of last year.

Territo didn’t have an exact timeline on when the car wash would open, but estimated the company would likely target a spring opening.

News of another car wash coming to Clay may not be welcomed news for those who think the town already has too many.

The new Splash will be the third car wash near that intersection. A Niagara Car Wash and Precision Wash are both located on Route 31, not far from Route 57.

This will also be the second Splash Car Wash in Clay. Splash acquired the 4 Seasons Car Wash on Route 57 near Wetzel Road.

There’s also a proposal to bring a Delta Sonic to the Cor Center shopping plaza off Route 31. Territo said that plan is still making its way through the planning board process.

So, you will have plenty of options to wash your wheels in Clay.