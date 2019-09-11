Butterfly Appreciation Day and Monarch Release at New York State Zoo at Thompson Park on September 14

Watertown, N.Y. (September 11, 2019)— The Heather A. Freeman Butterfly House at the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park is scheduled to hold a Butterfly Appreciation and Monarch Release this weekend – September 14, 2019.

The Monarch release will begin with a short ceremony at 11:00 am. Throughout the day, the Zoo will also have crafts in appreciation of butterflies.

Those who have adopted a Monarch through the Zoo’s “Adopt a Butterfly” program will have the chance to tag and free their Monarch. The program is a $25 adoption effort where adopters get to tag and track one of the Monarchs through Monarch Watch that will track its migration after its release (monarchs are currently under review to be classified as an endangered species).

The Heather A. Freeman Butterfly House is sponsored by the Heather A. Freeman Foundation – dedicated to sharing the values that make a difference in our communities.

For information about the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park or the Heather A. Freeman Butterfly House, visit www.nyzoo.org or call (315) 782-6180.