ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The nominees for this year’s class of the World Video Game Hall of Fame were announced Wednesday morning at The Strong National Museum of Play.

They are:

Three or four of these games will be chosen as winners later this year.

The World Video Game Hall of Fame each year pulls from thousands of nominations for the finalists for consideration for each class. Fans will also be able to vote for their choice as winner for their favorite finalists in March as part of a “Player’s Choice” ballot.

The Strong says the games that receive the most public votes formed one ballot and joined the other ballots submitted by members of the International Selection Advisory Committee, which is made up of journalists and scholars familiar with the history of video games and their role in society.

Like every year, the games were judged based on four categories:

Icon-status : the game is widely recognized and remembered

: the game is widely recognized and remembered Longevity : the game is more than a passing fad and has enjoyed popularity over time

: the game is more than a passing fad and has enjoyed popularity over time Geographical reach : the game meets the above criteria across international boundaries

: the game meets the above criteria across international boundaries Influence: the game has exerted significant influence on the design and development of other games, on other forms of entertainment, or on popular culture and society in general

Past inductees

Class of 2022:

Ms. Pac-Man

Dance Dance Revolution

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Sid Meier’s Civilization

Class of 2021:

Animal Crossing

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Starcraft

Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?

Class of 2020:

Bejeweled

Centipede

King’s Quest

Minecraft

Class of 2019:

Colossal Cave Adventure

Microsoft Solitaire

Mortal Kombat

Super Mario Kart

Class of 2018:

Final Fantasy VII

John Madden Football

Spacewar!

Tomb Raider

Class of 2017:

Donkey Kong

Halo: Combat Evolved

Pokémon Red and Green

Street Fighter II

Class of 2016:

Grand Theft Auto III

Sonic the Hedgehog

Space Invaders

The Legend of Zelda

The Oregon Trail

The Sims

Class of 2015: