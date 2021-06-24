Calling hours for auto sales giant Billy Fuccillo this Thursday; attendees must wear mask

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Calling hours are on Thursday for auto sales giant and philanthropist Billy Fuccillo.

According to his attorney, Fuccillo died last Thursday in his Florida home after a long bout of illness. Fuccillo is best known for his energetic television appearances in the communities where he owns dealerships.

Calling hours run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Thomas J. Pirro Jr. funeral home in North Syracuse. His family is requesting anyone who attends wear a mask. 

Fuccillo’s funeral is Friday morning at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Pompei Catholic Church in Syracuse.

