CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Washington County announced an upcoming road closure in the town of Cambridge, A section of Stump Church Road will be closed starting on Monday, April 17.

An area of Stump Church Road running over Fly Creek will be closed until mid-July. The stretch of Road is located between County Route 60 and Vly Summit Road in the town of Cambridge. The closure will be put in place so that road workers can replace a culvert and perform other associated tasks.

Detours will be indicated via signage once the closure is put in place next week. Stump Church Road leads west towards Archdale, connecting to Kenyon Road heading north and Vly Summit Road heading south along the way.