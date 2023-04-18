CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival, which will take place Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4, is changing the location for its Moon Glow event on Saturday night. The event will now be held at the Cambridge Central School.

According to an online statement from the Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival, the move will help make for a less congested area for the inflation of the balloons, a safer place for the pilots, and more participation for the balloons. This move will also allow for fewer wires and no close surrounding trees.