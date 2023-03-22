CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, voters in the town and village of Cambridge said no to an $11.7 million capital project that would have given Cambridge Central School District a new auditorium. The space would have come at no cost to local taxpayers.

“It’s disappointing that the community did not support a project that many individuals deemed necessary in the master facilities survey,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Douglas Silvernell. “However, the taxpayers have spoken and we will go back to the drawing board.”

Residents voted against the capital project referendum by a margin of 261 to 279 on Tuesday, March 21. The project was timed with the retirement of some old debts from previous capital projects, which retire after 15 years. Approving the project now would have allowed stability for district revenues and allow the current local tax rate to entirely fund the project, the district says.

A new performing arts space, reconstructed at the current space’s location, would have been just the start. The capital project’s first phase would also have included the renovation of the auditorium lobby; construction of new restrooms; department office upgrades and faculty room; and asbestos abatement as needed as those projects would continue.

Although this project has been voted down, Cambridge is hopeful to start something to take up the tax revenue no longer going into the soon-to-be-retired debts. The school intends to introduce a new capital project plan in the future.