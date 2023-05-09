SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The haziness that you saw in the skies over Central New York on Monday, May 8, was a mix of high clouds but also some smoke courtesy of wildfires in Western Canada.

The smoke gave us the nice looking sunset Monday, as our Towercam in downtown Syracuse showed.

Red sunset in Syracuse Monday evening due to Canadian wildfire smoke.

Over 100 separate wildfires have so far caused nearly a million acres to burn in Western Canada, mainly in Northwest Alberta Province. 30,000 people have already evacuated the area to avoid the fires.

In this photo provided by the Government of Alberta Fire Service, a burned section of forest in the area near Edson, Alberta, smolders, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (Government of Alberta Fire Service/The Canadian Press via AP)

The conditions for the fires were set up by an unusually warm and dry pattern that occurred last week. While Central New York delt with rain and temperatures in the 50s, it was sunny and dry with temperatures exceeding 80 degrees in parts of Alberta. This heat broke some record temperatures.

Once the smoke rose high enough into the atmosphere, jet stream winds carried the smoke across Northwest Canada then south over Hudson Bay and eventually into the Northeast on Monday.

The smoke is drifting at more than 20,000 feet and will not cause any health issues to anyone with respiratory ailments in Central New York.

Additional wildfire smoke could filter our sun at times on Tuesday.