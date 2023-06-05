SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The haziness you’ve seen in the skies over Central New York the past month or so has been some smoke courtesy of wildfires in Canada.

This week’s smoke is from wildfires in the province of Quebec, about 400-500 miles north of Syracuse.

More than 150 wildfires burning in Quebec have not been able to get under control according to CBC News. Officials have evacuated 754 residents farther south in the Quebec providence to either Dupuy or La Sarre.

Abnormally dry and hot conditions set up last week as temperatures soared into the 80s and 90s leading to an increasing threat of forest and brush fires.

Once the smoke rose high enough into the atmosphere, jet stream winds carried the smoke south into the Great Lakes and much of western and central New York.

The forecast is for the hazy sky from the smoke to continue through most of the first week of June in CNY. The smoke is drifting at more than 20,000 feet and again thankfully will not cause any health issues to anyone with respiratory ailments in Central New York.