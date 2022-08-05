ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The 2022 CanalFest will be held at Bellamy Harbor Park on the Erie Canal from August 5th through August 7th.

Celebrations this year coincide with the 245th Anniversary of the Battle of Oriskany that happened on August 6th, 1777. The battle was very influential and affected the British and their allies, ending a 20-day siege of Ft. Stanwix 14 days later.

The event starts on Friday, August 5th at 5:00 pm and at 12:00 pm Saturday & Sunday. There will be live music, food, a photo contest & gallery, midway rides, a vendor alley, and fireworks at dusk on Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday, August 7th, the festival concludes with the Water Ski Show sponsored by NBT Bank featuring Mohawk Valley Ski School.

This is a free event, but as Rome Rotary Club’s largest public service event, the public is invited to attend for a suggested $1.00 donation at the gate.