CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s office has reported that a Canastota man has been charged with multiple drug-related felonies after a search warrant was executed in the Village of Canastota on August 24th.

According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday, after a lengthy investigation, deputies executed a search warrant at 7 Sandy Lane for 35-years-old Holvin Capeles Jr of Canastota in relation to the sale of narcotics. During the search, officers allegedly found an undisclosed amount of cocaine, scales, and packaging materials.

As a result of the search warrant, Holvin Capeles Jr. was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Class B Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (C Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree (Class D Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Criminally use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Capeles has been arraigned in CAP court and was then released on his own recognizance.