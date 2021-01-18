Candlelight vigil held for 21-year-old man found dead on Rochester trail

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Saturday evening vigil was held in Rochester to remember Bryan Soto-Velez, the 21-year-old man found dead Friday.

Those close to Soto-Velez remembered him by lighting candles and displaying flowers.

“He was a good friend to everybody,” said Jessica Torres. “Always had a smile on his face, and it’s hard for us.”

Rochester Police are treating the death as a suspicious unattended death investigation, the department said in a weekend media release.

The 21-year-old man had been missing for nearly a week before his body was discovered on the trail near Norton Street in Rochester Friday.

Police say Soto-Velez’s body was discovered around four in the afternoon that day, found by someone on the El Camino Trail.

Authorities are looking for any information regarding the death. The Rochester Police Major Crimes Unit can be reached at 585-428-7517 or at MajorCrimes@CityofRochester.gov.

“We just hope there is justice to this,” Torres added.