UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a shooting on August 16th has left a 12-year-old boy with a face injury, and another victim claiming he was shot by ‘Santa Claus.’

Around 8:16 pm on Tuesday, units with the Utica police and Fire Departments arrived on the 1400 block of Whitesboro Street to investigate a shooting involving a mother and a 12-year-old boy. They learned that the two victims were driving on Whitesboro Street when they were suddenly struck by gunfire. The young boy was struck in the face one time.

While responding to the first set of victims, another shooting was reported at the intersection of Sunset Steet and Oswego Street involving an unidentified 29-year-old man.

Responding quickly, officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds and being extremely uncooperative. When they questioned him about his injuries, he claimed that “Santa Claus had shot him and that he would not tell them any more information.”

Investigators believe the unidentified victim was likely near the scene of the first shooting. He was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At the scene of the first shooting, officers found over twenty 9mm bullet casings, spread over two locations, and at least five damaged vehicles.

The 12-year-old boys’ injuries are also considered to be none-life-threatening. He was first taken to a local hospital, and then to Syracuse to have the bullet removed from his jaw.

It is unknown at this time who the intended targets of this incident actually were.

Sergeant Michal Curley of the Utica Police Department has released the following statement:

“It has been stated over and over that these cases are very difficult to solve without public cooperation, and while every case is given the utmost importance, those that involve innocent young victims add an additional layer of experience to our investigators to find those responsible. Uncooperative victims and witnesses only harm our ability to bring justice to those harmed. “

If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact the Utica Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 315-223-3556. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.