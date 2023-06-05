BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius College unveiled its new logo on Saturday, ahead of its transition to university status.

The unveiling was made at the school’s Alumni Weekend.

“The new mark is a visual representation of a re-imagined Canisius, as we transition from a college to a university,” the college said in a social media post on Saturday.

Courtesy: Canisius College

In April, the school announced that it would gain university status, following an expansion of academic programs.

Starting in August, ahead of the Fall 2023 semester, the school will unveil a new branding initiative for Canisius’ new identity.