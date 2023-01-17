CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies charged an individual for allegedly promoting prison contraband, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 39-year-old Jebediah Brenno was allegedly found to be in possession of Suboxone while in the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility on December 20. Suboxone is a prescription medication used to treat opioid addiction.

Brenno was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband, a felony, on January 4, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Brenno was arraigned in the Town of Canton Court and remanded without bail.