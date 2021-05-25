Canton Recreation Advisory Committee seeking participants

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Canton leaders are currently seeking participants for the Recreation Advisory Committee.

The Canton Town and Village Recreation Committee is looking for residents interested in serving on the newly formed Recreation Advisory Committee. Six to eight residents are being sought for this newly established Committee.

According to Canton leaders, this Committee has been created in response to the Reimagining Canton Recreation Committee recommendations, which met throughout the winter to examine municipal recreation programs and explore opportunities.

Specifically, a recommendation from the Reimagining Canton Recreation Committee was to engage community volunteers to work with and support the Recreation Director and join Recreation Committee.

To address these recommendations, the Canton Recreation Advisory Committee is looking for village residents who represent a “broad spectrum of community recreation interests.”

Canton leaders stated that committee composition will be based on applicants’ interests and recreation affiliations.

Additionally, Recreation Advisory Committee members will be a year-round resource to the municipal recreation team.

The Canton Recreation Advisory Committee will meet on a monthly basis to provide advice and support on recreation programming, strategic planning and program implementation.

Forms for these positions must be received by Wednesday, June 2 at 4 p.m.