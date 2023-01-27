CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging and County Council of Senior Citizens recently honored the Senior Award Winners for 2022.

The organizations highlighted Myrtle Regan and Brenda Sanderson, both of Canton, in a press release detailing their many volunteer efforts and accomplishments.

Senior Citizen of the Year

Myrtle Regan received the Senior Citizen of the Year award. Regan has volunteered for her entire adult life, including driving older adults to appointments and helping in the activities room at the Maplewood Nursing Home.

Regan is a member of various organizations, including:

the County Council of Senior Citizens,

Dekalb Junction United Methodist Church,

Canton United Methodist Church, and

the Canton Senior Citizens Club.

Regan has served as president of the Canton Senior Citizens Club since 2007. She has organized several bus trips, escorting older adults to over 50 states, Ireland, Australia and Canada.

As for volunteering, Regan said, ““Everyone should volunteer; it is always a joy and gives you satisfaction of knowing you are helping.”

Outstanding Contribution by a Senior Citizen

Brenda Sanderson received the award for Outstanding Contribution by a Senior Citizen. Sanderson has volunteered for more than 20 years. She served as a member of the Hermon-Dekalb School Board and Hermon Library Board of Trustees and volunteered as a den mother for the Boy Scouts when her children were younger.

Sanderson served as the president of the Dekalb Junction Senior Citizens Club for several years and has been the president of the County Council of Senior Citizens since 2018. Sanderson is currently a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

When asked why volunteering is so important, Sanderson said, “If you see a need, there is no reason you can’t step up and help if able.”

The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging provides programs and services for county residents 60 years old and older.