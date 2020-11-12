Capital Region businesses respond to new state COVID-19 restrictions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued new restrictions for restaurants, bars, and other New York State Liquor Authority licensed entities on Wednesday.

Starting Friday, November 13, bars and gyms must close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily. Also, no more than 10 people will be allowed at a private household, unless the household is more than 10 people.

“I am glad that we’re still open, we knew that some things were coming. I don’t know why two hours makes a difference,” says Tess Collins, owner of McGeary’s Pub in downtown Albany. Still, delivery and curbside pick-up without alcohol are able to continue after 10 p.m.

Gyms and fitness centers fall under these new rules too. Matt Doheny is the owner of ABC Sports & Fitness in Latham and he says local gym owners have worked together to make sure people can lift weights and run the treadmills safely once they were able to reopen in August. “We have one of the safest buildings and facilities to be in, but we always have the contact tracing and all the necessary steps in order to make sure all the facilities are safe as possible,” says Doheny.

Doheny says this will impact business. “We are open 24 hours a day. That way we can spread it equally out, now you want to condense our hours? People are going to try to come during those hours so let us be open 24 hours a day where we could spread people out and make sure social distancing is easier for our members.”

Gov. Cuomo addressed the new regulations through a phone briefing earlier on Wednesday. “I need the local governments to enforce this. We went through this with bars and restaurants once before if you remember. We put rules in place. There was widespread lack of compliance and local governments—some did a good job, some really did not. We then had to put together a state task force to do the enforcement. This is statewide. I don’t have the resources to do it, so I need the local governments to do it.”