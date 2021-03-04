Capital region center discusses importance of sexual harassment training, prevention in the workplace

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – While continuing the conversation on sexual harassment in the workplace, in light of recent allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, the Albany County Crime Victim and Sexual Violence Center discussed the issue further.

Lori Walker, a worker at the center, says it is important to have these kinds of conversations and hold people accountable for their actions.

“When it really sets that precedent that women or other classes are less than or that it’s ok to make these jokes, that’s really when it crosses the line and gives that social acceptance that this is ok,” said Walker. “And, people can tend to take those small social acceptances and push them further and further.”

The Center supports victims who come forward about their experiences and also provides sexual harassment training, which is required by the state. Additionally, they put an emphasis on bystander prevention training.

Walker says that bystander prevention might not seem like a big deal at first, but it could lead to a hostile work environment down the road.

The Center offers a 24-hour sexual assault crisis hotline, allowing victims to speak to counselors at any time. Victims can reach the center at (518) 447-7716.