Capital Region man marries the love of his life weeks after terminal cancer diagnosis

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — They say everything can change in an instant. It’s a life lesson Capital Region native Adam Davis was forced to learn early on. An entrepreneur, Adam started a meal prep business called Food Therapy that, at its peak, distributed healthy “on-the-go” meals to hundreds of customers at 14 boutique gyms all over the Capital Region.

A fitness enthusiast, Adam trained at local CrossFit facilities and competed as a powerlifter. He met the love of his life, Megan Paul, through the fitness community and planned to marry her, until he got news that put everything on hold.

On February 27, 2019, Adam was diagnosed with testicular choriocarcinoma, an extremely rare germ cell cancer that spreads easily and aggressively.

For weeks leading up to his diagnosis, he said he experienced abdominal pain that gradually worsened. One night, he visited the emergency room, where doctors took a scan that revealed he had tumors everywhere.

Once the treatment process began, he spent forty hours a week inside hospital rooms getting chemotherapy. The cancer continued to spread, so his fiance, Megan, and Adam moved to New York City to be closer to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

By October 2019, the tumors had diminished. Two surgeries later, in December 2019, Adam was in remission. Adam went back full time to Food Therapy and had big plans to finally marry in 2020. Instead, the coronavirus shut down the state of New York.

Adam and Megan postponed their wedding once more and temporarily shut down his company, but came back stronger when they reopened later in the year. Things were looking up for Adam until about a month ago, when doctors again found cancer cells when his blood results came back.

Now, Adam is living with terminal cancer, with tumors growing in his lungs and liver, along his spine, and metastasis growing in his brain. Doctors said not much can be done for his condition, and they are unsure how much time he has left.

This news devastated Adam and his loved ones. He decided to shut down Food Therapy for good so he can pay severance to his employee and marry the love of his life. The couple married Thursday afternoon at their dream venue in front of their closest friends and family.

His journey with cancer has taught him to always live in the present. While their future remains uncertain, the newly-weds live one day at a time.

“Anybody who is sort-of going through this experience, I think the one key thing to remember is control what you can control and to focus on being present with what you have,” Davis said.

LATEST STORIES: