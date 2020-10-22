Capital region participates in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass. A government report says prices for prescription drugs edged down 1% last year, driven by declines for generics and slow growth for brand-name medications. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – The DEA will be its 19th National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, October 24.

The nationwide day has the goal of providing a safe means of disposing of prescription drugs. Several collection sites are available for drop off across the capital region.

Collection sites will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines.

A few notable locations in the Capital region are:

EAST GREENBUSH POLICE DEPARTMENT

ALBANY POLICE DEPT. SOUTH STATION

RENSSELAER CITY BOYS & GIRLS CLUB

NEW YORK STATE POLICE TROOP G HEADQUARTERS

GUILDERLAND PUBLIC LIBRARY

To find a collection site near you click here.

In a prepared statement U.S Attorney Andrew Lelling said:

“Unused prescription drugs are a safety hazard and can contribute to drug misuse and abuse… Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is a tool to eliminate a major source of prescription drugs from homes and reduce the hazard they pose to our families and communities in a safe and responsible manner.” United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling

The DEA will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms. They will also accept vape pens or other e-cigarette devices after the batteries are removed from the devices.

LATEST STORIES: