Capital Region sees COVID-19 infections continue to rise

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region has seen a 34 percent spike in COVID-19 cases since November 1. Health departments across the Capital Region are working to curb the sudden spike as the U.S. reports one million confirmed cases in the first 10 days of November.

“It’s a continuous eight hours of phone calls,” said Rensselaer County Contact Tracer Linda Griffin. She said positive cases seem to have contact with more people than when she started her position in May. With Thanksgiving on the horizon, Rensselaer County Public Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas is concerned.

“We’re seeing whole families are positive now which is very, very, different than what we had before,” Wachunas said.

Wachunas said the county is not at a point where Governor Cuomo’s focused strategy to prevent community spread would apply, but the possibility is still on her mind. “You must be honest with the person calling. You need to tell us where you’ve been, who you’ve been with,” she said.

With high anxiety of a possible second wave, Psychotherapist Tom Templeton said communicating one’s anxiousness is key.

“If that doesn’t happen than I feel we get more and more stressed to the point where it becomes unmanageable,” Templeton said. He said promising news of a vaccine brings light at the end of the tunnel.

“There is a lot of anxiety over the next wave that appears to be coming. But I also think that there is a lot of hope given that there’s a vaccine that’s in trials,” He said.

To view the latest percentage of positive results in New York by region, click here.

LATEST STORIES: