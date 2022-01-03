ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday a partnership with SUNY and Syracuse University in which 10 new testing sites will be opening on college campuses across the state the week of Jan. 3. Among those participating, is the State University of New York at Albany, where testing sites will open Tuesday.

Additional SUNY testing sites to open later this week include:

Binghamton University Community Testing Site

SUNY Plattsburgh Community Testing Site

SUNY Cortland Community Testing Site

University of Buffalo Community Testing Site

Buffalo State College Community Testing Site

SUNY Oswego Community Testing Site

SUNY Oneonta Community Testing Site

SUNY Stony Brook Community Testing Site

SUNY Purchase Community Testing Site

Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said, “I want to thank our SUNY partners for hosting these additional testing locations across New York State. Knowing your COVID-19 status through testing and taking the necessary precautions when you are infected are key to keeping our kids in school and our communities functioning as we push through this winter surge.”

It comes as both SUNY and CUNY campuses recently announced they will require booster shots for all students in the coming semester. The deadline for vaccination is January 15, 2022, prompting the partnership.

In addition to the SUNY testing sites, Syracuse University will also open a testing site at the Carrier Dome. This site will open tomorrow, Jan. 4, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. At this site, 4,000 tests will be conducted a day and the National Guard will be assisting with staffing.

Exact hours and expanded locations will be announced as the program develops.