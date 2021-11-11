Capital Region teacher helps classrooms honor American flag through book

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – During the Covid-19 pandemic, Capital Region teacher Elizabeth Tesoriero released “When You Stand For Me I’m Alive,” a children’s book about the history of the American flag personified. Since it’s been released, she says the response has been positive.

“We got picked up by Amazon, Target, Walmart,” she said.

She released a second edition of the book earlier this year with more resources for the classroom. As schools grow more divided over reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, she says she hears from educators all the time about how beneficial it is in the classroom.

She dedicated the book to her grandfather WWII Veteran John Marcil.

“I think he would be extremely proud and I think he would be very saddened to see how divided we’ve become. He was just very honored he was able to fight for our country at such a young age.” she said.

The book can be purchased locally at The Book House in Stuyvesant Plaza.