Capital Walls adds new mural to Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’ve taken a stroll through downtown Albany within the past few years, you may have noticed a continuation of art murals in the city. As of this weekend, they added one more.

Art comes in all different forms, shapes and sizes. Some just happen to be over 50 feet tall.

“I saw her shirt and it said ‘Sawubona.’ So, it’s a greeting in Zulu, but it’s also more than a greeting,” Artist Risa Tochigi said. “As humans, we are greater together bound by culture. It says ‘I see you, you’re important to me and I value you.’”

Tochigi is one half of the dynamic artist duo “boogieREZ,” and coming together is a message she’s aspired to showcase in her work during these challenging times.

“Through the pandemic, I really wanted to have more purpose with my work. I really wanted to connect with people and say, ‘It’s okay, things are challenging but we can make it through together,'” Tochigi said.

It all stems from the Capital Walls project, which has been around for about five years. The project is a way to support creatives and let them share their stories. For T.C. Weaver, otherwise known as Rez1, he says it’s about creating your own world and supporting one another.

“Art impacts lives. We feel the same thing and we think a lot of the same things,” Weaver said. “We help each other whenever we can. If there’s something she can do for me and my project or do something with me, then that’s how it works, and vice versa.”

With now 17 murals to date, Director of Albany Center Gallery and Curator of Capital Walls, Tony Iadicicco says the project keeps growing and inspiring.

“It really knocks down any barriers for people not feeling comfortable walking into an art space or institution and really it’s there for the community at 2 in the morning to 5 in the afternoon,” Iadicicco said. “We just want art accessible for everyone, really, we want art everywhere. The goal is to keep spreading creativity and visuals throughout region.”

LATEST STORIES: