Car fished out of Hudson in Poughkeepsie linked to UAlbany student missing in 2008

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police say the blue 2001 Hyundai Accent found in the Hudson River last week is linked to the investigation into the 2008 disappearance of UAlbany student Rohan Stefon Brown.

Police have been careful not to officially identify the remains found in the car in Poughkeepsie on July 8. They say they are still waiting for a positive identification from the medical examiner’s office. It will take time for DNA results to come back in order to potentially settle the matter.

According to New York’s Public Safety Department, Brown was scheduled to start his senior year at the University at Albany in the fall of 2008. He went missing at age 26, after he was pulled over driving a blue 2001 Hyundai Accent in New Paltz in August 2008.

Trooper A.J. Hicks, Troop K spokesperson, said investigators were searching inside the 2001 blue Hyundai Accent removed from the Hudson River on Thursday. It was the car Rohan Stefon Brown was driving in 2008 before he disappeared.

“To my knowledge, they have not found anything criminal at this time,” State Police Troop K public information officer A.J. Hicks told the Poughkeepsie Journal. “But they are still going through the car.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.