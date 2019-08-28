Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks among 2019 CMA Award nominees

Carrie Underwood performs on the Pyramid stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton, June 29, 2019, in Glastonbury, England. (Dave J Hogan/Getty Images, FILE)

The biggest night in country music is just a few short months away and the first batch of CMA Award nominees were named Wednesday morning on “Good Morning America.”

Jimmie Allen and Ashley McBryde did the honors live and some of the names called included stars like Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

Here’s the nominees list thus far:

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Carrie Underwood

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Music Event of the Year

‘All My Favorite People’ – Maren Morris

‘Brand New Man’ – Brooks & Dunn

‘Dive Bar’ – Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton

‘Old Town Road (Remix)’ – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

‘What Happens in a Small Town’ – Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell

New Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde

Midland

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

‘Center Point Road’ – Thomas Rhett

‘Cry Pretty’ – Carrie Underwood

‘Dan + Shay’ – Day + Shay

‘Desperate Man’ – Eric Church

‘Girl’ – Maren Morris

More categories will be announced later this morning via Billboard magazine.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Underwood will host the show yet again, but that she’ll be joined by icons Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, celebrating legendary women in country music throughout the ceremony.

“It’s an incredible honor to welcome Carrie, Reba and Dolly to the CMA Awards stage this year,” said CMA CEO Sarah Trahern. “In addition to awarding the year’s best and brightest in the genre, ‘The 53rd Annual CMA Awards’ will celebrate the legacy of women within Country Music, and we couldn’t think of a more dynamic group of women to host the show.”

The 2019 CMAs are set for November 13th on ABC50.