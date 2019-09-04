Carthage Area Hospital to host World Explorer, Nick Buettner, September 21

Have you ever wondered how some people live to be 100? Nick Buettner has and he’s also determined that 80% of a healthy long life is based upon behavior and only 20% is based on genetics. Find out why certain areas of the world have a higher life expectancy on September 21st.

Carthage Area Hospital will host World explorer, Nick Buettner of the Blue Zones Project on September 21, 2019 at the Carthage Central High School Auditorium, 36500 NY-26 Carthage from 3pm-5pm. The presentation will focus on how communities can improve their collective health and reverse chronic disease that is reducing the average life expectancy of Americans. Together, we can improve our health, and the health of our children and grandchildren. The event is free and open to the public.

“Our mission is not only to treat patients when they’re sick. We have an obligation as a health care organization to start the conversation on how we can improve the health of the communities we serve. That’s our vision for the future,” said Rich Duvall, Carthage Area Hospital CEO.

About Nick Buettner

In his admirable career so far, Nick:

· Led 17 expeditions over 6 continents around the world. Three of these expeditions were to Blue Zones regions—places with the longest life expectancy and where people reach age 100 more than anywhere else in the world. Nick worked with his brother Dan Buettner, National Geographic, and a team of longevity researchers to identify and then explore these pockets of the world where people were living longer, better lives. He was the Executive Producer of the Blue Zones expeditions to Okinawa, Japan; Costa Rica; and Ikaria, Greece.

· In his current role as the VP of Product for the Blue Zones, he is responsible for taking the Blue Zones longevity lessons to 50 communities across the United States. The Blue Zones Project is a community-wide well-being initiative that positively impacts the health of over 5 million people across the country.

About Blue Zones Project

Blue Zones Project® is a community-led well-being improvement initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to a city’s environment, policy, and social networks. Established in 2010, Blue Zones Project is inspired by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author who identified five regions of the world—or Blue Zones® regions—with the highest concentration of people living to 100 years or older. Blue Zones Project incorporates Buettner’s findings and works with cities to implement policies and programs that will move a community toward optimal health and well-being. Currently, 46 communities in 10 states have joined Blue Zones Project, impacting more than 3.3 million Americans.

Blue Zones Project developers work with governments, employers, health insurance companies, schools, grocery stores, restaurants and engineers to help people naturally move more, eat wisely and connect with others. The results have been double-digit drops in obesity and smoking rates, along with impressive increases in activity levels. For example, the California Beach Cities Project saw a 14 percent drop in obesity and a 30 percent decrease in smoking rates across the entire community after just two years.

Compared annually to close to 190 metro areas nationally, Fort Worth’s equivalent rank for well-being rose from 185th in 2014 to 31st in 2019. During that time, Blue Zones Project in Fort Worth has worked with city leaders, neighborhoods, employers, schools, restaurants, grocery stores, and faith-based organizations to optimize the environment for well-being—making it easier for people to move naturally, eat better, develop healthy social circles, and live with purpose, among other areas of focus.

“Healthy cities are vibrant places where people want to live, work, and play, and that describes Fort Worth now more than ever,” said Mayor Betsy Price. “Through our health and wellness efforts, including the important work that has taken place with Blue Zones Project, we’re making healthy choices easier—and that’s driving real, positive change.”