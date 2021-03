LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV/WWTI) — A Carthage man was killed in a snowmobile crash on Saturday.

The New York State Police responded to a snowmobile trail in Denmark, between State Route 26 and Limburg Forks Road.

There, they discovered Lynn R. Schack, Jr., 48, of Carthage, who had struck a tree while driving a 2006 Polaris snowmobile in a northerly direction.

Schack was pronounced dead at the scene.

This case remains under investigation by New York State Police