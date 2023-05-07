BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some of Catholic Health’s long-term care residents may have fallen victim to a data breach that took place over the summer.

The health organization says Minimum Data Set Consultants (MDS), a firm that provides consulting services to skilled nursing facilities, was the target of the breach.

MDS started investigating this in March, after becoming aware of unusual activity involving electronic health records.

“It is believed the files were accessed without authorization on or about August 27, 2022 by a former MDS employee,” Catholic Health said. “Law enforcement was promptly notified and is continuing to investigate this incident.”

“MDS has also taken steps to ensure the individual suspected of this incident no longer has access to these records,” Catholic Health said.

It’s not clear which accounts were breached, but the relevant files contained names, birthdates, Social Security and Medicare numbers, and diagnosis information.

Catholic Health says there’s been no indication that the information has been used for identity theft, but potential victims are urged to keep an eye on their financial information.

MDS is in the process of notifying potential victims or their families about what happened.