TOWN OF FLEMING, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department sent a notice to the Town of Fleming about their public water system on Tuesday, May 9.

The county health department is strongly encouraging the town’s residents to boil their water before using until further notice as their water system lost pressure on Tuesday and now there’s a threat of harmful Microbes entering the water.

When water mains lose pressure, it increases the chance that untreated water and harmful microbes can enter your water.

The residents public water system lost pressure due to a water main break and now without boiling their water, residents could put themselves at risk for swallowing microbes which can cause unwanted symptoms.

Harmful microbes in drinking water can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms and may pose a special health risk for infants, some elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.

However, these symptoms are not just caused by microbes in drinking water, and if you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, the Cayuga County Health Department suggests you seek medical advice.

This Boil Water Notice applies to only residents on public water in the Consolidated Water District in the Town of Fleming. It does not include residents who are in the Springport#2/Fleming#6 Water District.

Currently, repairs are being made and once complete, the Town of Fleming will take samples to confirm there is no contamination in the water system.

It’s anticipated that the Boil Water Order will remain in effect for the next few days. The Health Department will notify affected residents when they no longer need to boil their water.