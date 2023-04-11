CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After the announcement that Cazenovia College would be closing permanently after the spring semester, the college has been taking steps to move forward with the closure.
Last week they had a job fair for the school’s employees, and now the college’s campuses have been listed on a real estate website.
The listing, on A&G Real Estate Partners, has both of the two college campuses for sale, the main campus and the equestrian campus.
Main campus details (via the listing):
- 433,000 SF OF BUILDINGS ON 27 ACRES
- Dormitories with 600+ Beds
- Full Athletic Facilities
- Well Maintained Historic Campus
- 20 Minutes from Syracuse
Equestrian campus details (via the listing):
- 70,000 SF OF BUILDINGS ON 244 ACRES
- State-of-the-Art Equestrian Center
- 74 Stalls
- Large Competition Arena & Paddocks
You can put an offer in on one or both of the campuses and are able to register for more information on the properties.
A&G has other large properties for sale, including bankruptcy sales and auctions.