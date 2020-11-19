NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Peace Bridge will stay quiet for another month.
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation is reporting the border between the United States and Canada will stay closed through December 21.
The international crossing has been closed since late March.
LATEST STORIES:
- Lowville and South Lewis School Districts to remain open ‘for as long as safely possible’
- Wegmans, Tops prepare for an influx of shoppers
- CBC reports Canada/U.S. border crossing will stay closed until December 21
- Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe reports 3 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, over 100 quarantined
- Barack Obama memoir off to record-setting start in sales