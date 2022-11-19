Cars come over from Mexico through the Dedicated Commuter Lane at the Stanton Street Bridge in El Paso, Texas, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection is increasing operating hours at one El Paso designated commuter lane and at a separate cargo facility during the holiday season.

“The Stanton Street SENTRI lane will open one hour earlier during the week and close one hour later during the weekend starting November 20 and continuing into the new year; Bridge of the Americas cargo hours are also being expanded by two hours,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “We believe this added level of service will better accommodate travelers and the trade community during this period of increased trade and travel.”

The government of Mexico is going along with the changes. They include:

Expanded operating hours at the Stanton Street Bridge designated commuter lane (DCL), which will open at 5 a.m. Monday through Friday and up to 1 a.m. Saturday through Monday from Nov. 20 through Jan. 7.

Expanded operating hours at the Bridge of the Americas commercial import facility by two hours (from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.) through Dec. 16. Hours may be expanded through Jan. 7 based on workload.

CBP officials also anticipate an increase in travelers seeking I-94 visitors’ entry documents.

“Use of the CBP One application is highly encouraged for those in need of an I-94 travel document. This applies to all travelers but especially those arriving on buses with plans to travel beyond the border region,” Provencio said. “They should strongly consider applying for their I-94 ahead of time with the CBP One mobile application to expedite their border crossing.”

The I-94 Entry feature allows travelers to apply for a provisional I-94 prior to arriving at a land border crossing. Travelers who apply for their I-94 ahead of time likely will have shorter waits at ports of entry, the agency said.

CBP also encourages travelers to submit their information before arriving at the port entry but within seven days of travel.