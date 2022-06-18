NEW YORK (NEWS10) – On Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorsed a recommendation that all children six months through five years of age should receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has advised the CDC to expand eligibility for vaccination to nearly 20 million additional children now eligible for vaccination.

ACIP Advisors said COVID-19 vaccines have undergone—and will continue to undergo—the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history. Parents and caregivers of all children including those who have already had COVID-19 should and can get vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines to better protect them.

Officials recommend that parents and caregivers play an active role in monitoring the safety of these vaccines by signing their children up for v-safe – personalized and confidential health check-ins via text messages and web surveys. Together with the CDC, they can easily share how a child feels after getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

The distribution of pediatric vaccinations for these age groups has started across the country they said. Additional vaccines will become available at pediatric practices, pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, local health departments, clinics, and other locations this week.

Children in this younger age group can be vaccinated with either the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. Parents can also reach out to their doctor, nurse, local pharmacy, or health department, or visit vaccines.gov to see where vaccines for children are available.