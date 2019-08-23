CDC warns about deadly drug-resistant salmonella

ATLANTA (CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning about a new strain of salmonella that’s resistant to antibiotics.

The common form of food poisoning affects more than a million people each year.

Most of them recover without any medication but serious cases require antibiotics.

A new strain of the infection isn’t responding as well to those medications.

It has hospitalized at least 60 people since last June and killed two of them.

The CDC traced the bacteria to beef in the U.S. and cheese in Mexico.

The agency believes cows in both countries may carry it.

You can easily avoid it by cooking beef to a safe temperature and avoid eating soft cheese that could be made with unpasteurized milk.