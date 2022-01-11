CANADA (WIVB) — The CDC is warning Americans not to travel into Canada.
The agency says there’s been a steep rise in cases in the country and they’re telling people to avoid traveling there.
Last month, Canadian officials told their residents not to travel outside the country. Right now, the border between the U.S. and Canada is still open, with some restrictions.
