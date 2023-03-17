TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews are responding to a water main break in Troy. A CDTA bus is stuck after the water main break appears to have made a small sinkhole under the bus. The break happened at the corner of Fourth and Federal Streets, near the Green Island Bridge.

Crews work on a water main break and stuck CDTA bus in Troy. (Nick Montera)

Crews are working now to get the bus unstuck and are taking a look at the water main break. Officials have closed the intersection at 4th and Federal. The road closures impact the following:

4th Street (Northbound) between Fulton and Federal streets

3rd Street (Southbound) between Federal and Fulton streets

Grand Street between 5th Avenue and 4th Street

Southbound River Street traffic is temporarily able to take a left turn from River Street onto Federal Street due to the closure

