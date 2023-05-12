GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Buses are busy work, and soon, Glens Falls’ bus system will get a hand. On Thursday, the Capital District Transit Authority (CDTA) formalized a merger with Greater Glens Falls Transit (GGFT), starting a new chapter for the North Country bus system.

Announced earlier this year by Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins, the merger will move management of GGFT to the Capital Region authority, which last year expanded to begin service into Montgomery County. Warren County will become the sixth in which CDTA operates.

“Throughout the state, from the largest to the smallest communities, public transit ensures the

basic level of mobility for the local population and for the economy,” said GGFT Transportation Director Scott Sopczyk. “I applaud the Board’s foresight and their decision to approve Warren County’s membership in CDTA. I think that the approval will open the door for a brighter transportation future for the entire area.”

On Wednesday, GGFT held an open house, seeking to replace some of the bus drivers who have retired or found new work in recent months. For the first time in recent memory, the bus system has had to alter routes due to a lack of drivers.

Since 2021, CDTA drivers have supplemented the ranks piloting the red trolleys that travel to and from Lake George. In a prior interview with NEWS10, CDTA said that the new merger would allow that aid to continue as needed – while keeping up GGFT’s service between Glens Falls, Queensbury, Lake George and Hudson Falls.

“We are proud to expand our service area and strengthen the transportation services that we are

already paving in the Greater Glens Falls-Queensbury-Lake George region,” said CDTA CEO Carm Basile. “Becoming part of the Authority will provide Warren County residents and employers with access to our menu of mobility services. Combining the resources of CDTA and GGFT will allow for innovative opportunities, economic development, and increased connections from Albany, Saratoga, Glens Falls and Lake George.”

CDTA will keep all existing GGFT employees. Equipment, property and other assets will come under CDTA’s ownership in the coming months – and the buses will continue running.