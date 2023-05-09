ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first-ever Myanmar Cultural showcase in the Capital Region will be held at the Lewis A. Swyer Theatre at The Egg on May 14. The event, a celebration of cultural heritage and diversity, will feature music, dance, and other forms of artistic expression.

Attendees can observe many solo and group dances of various Myanmar ethnic groups that showcase their unique culture. Many artistic expressions can be traced back to thousands of years ago.

The event will run from 2 to 5 p.m. Opening remarks begin at 2 p.m., followed by cultural performances with a 15-minute intermission where attendees can indulge in traditional Burmese foods.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $10 for kids ages 3-12. All sales from the event will go towards humanitarian aid in Myanmar. Tickets can be purchased here

.