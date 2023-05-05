OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking for some family fun in Oswego, make sure to check out the Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival on Saturday, May 20, at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at the end of West First Street Pier in Oswego.

The festival is free and will start at 10:00 a.m. and run through 5:00 p.m. At the festival, kids can enjoy art activities including sidewalk chalking, colorful printing, a bookmobile full of great stories and performances from Rochester’s Happy Pirates.

One of the festival highlights include a demonstration of a remote underwater vehicle, the kind of unit used to help search the bottoms of lakes and rivers for sunken ships.

Children will also be able to imagine themselves as a member of a seafaring crew as they take on-deck and pierside tours of ships including the LT-5, which took part in the World War II invasion of Normandy, the Eleanor D, which was the last working commercial fishing boat on Lake Ontario, the retired Derrick Boat 8 and the under-construction replica schooner Ontario.

The Oswego Fire Department will stage an exciting demonstration of the rescue of a person from the waters of Oswego Harbor during the festival as well.

“The love of being on the water starts young so we’ve packed lots of great activities into our festival for young people to enjoy. This is a great, free, family-friendly event that will remind everyone how wonderful it is to live along the Lake Ontario shoreline,” said H. Lee White Maritime Museum Executive Director Mercedes Niess.

The festival will feature reduced-price tours of Oswego’s iconic lighthouse (if the weather permits), the unveiling of a new exhibit in the museum’s art gallery, new boats for sale on display from two area marinas and more.

Regular admission is $12 for adults and $6 for teens, with children ages 12 and under are free. The H. Lee White Maritime Museum will be open during the event for free visitation.

For more information, visit the H. Lee White Maritime Museum website.