Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with a 50¢ single scoop cone at Stewart’s

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops is kicking off National Ice Cream month by offering free 50¢ single scoop cones for all on Wednesday, July 1st.



The offer is valid for any flavor. They have seasonal flavors like Mocha Caramel Crunch, Bake Placid Cheesecake, Lemon Raspberry Swirl, Cold Brew Cookie Dough, or Mango Dragon Fruit Sherbet available.

If you’re looking for a patriotic treat, the Red, White and Moo and Civility flavors are in stock for the summer.

Find their full list of ice cream flavors here.

