LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In honor of National Pet Month, Amazon is donating $100,000 to local animal welfare organizations around the country, including one in Central New York.

Humane CNY in Liverpool was lucky enough to be one of the animal welfare organizations chosen to receive $10,000 from Amazon.

The money helped support the organization’s annual “Mayday Pet Pawrade” event and will also help the important work done to provide shelter, care and compassion for dogs and cats in the community.

On Friday, April 28, leaders from Amazon’s Liverpool fulfillment center were joined by representatives from Assemblyman Al Stirpe’s office and the Liverpool Chamber of Commerce for a check presentation to the animal shelter.

Assemblyman Stirpe, who is often accompanied by his dog, Riley, continued his longtime support of HumaneCNY with a statement on behalf of Riley.

“HumaneCNY continues to do important work in our community to protect and care for animals like me, and we’re grateful to Amazon and the other sponsors who have made this year’s May Day Pawrade event possible,” Riley said. “I am looking forward to watching Saturday’s virtual event and seeing the many adoptable dogs and cats who are looking for a home.”

The following day on Saturday, April 29, HumaneCNY hosted its “Mayday Pet Pawrade” which was a virtual event promoting HumaneCNY’s adoptable animals as well as capping a multiday online silent auction event to raise funds for their animals.

In addition to supporting local animal welfare groups with donations, Amazon is celebrating National Pet Month with its second annual Amazon Pet Days on May 2 and 3, which offers 48 hours of deals for every pet owner and their furry and non-four-legged friends – from pet-favorite treats and feeding supplies to toys, grooming, apparel, habitats and more.