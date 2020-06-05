Celebrities respond to video of Buffalo police shoving 75-year-old man

News

by: Evan Anstey

Posted: / Updated:

In this image from video provided by WBFO, a Buffalo police officer appears to shove a man who walked up to police Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. Video from WBFO shows the man appearing to hit his head on the pavement, with blood leaking out as officers walk past to clear Niagara Square. Buffalo police initially said in a statement that a person “was injured when he tripped & fell,” WIVB-TV reported, but Capt. Jeff Rinaldo later told the TV station that an internal affairs investigation was opened. Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood suspended two officers late Thursday, the mayor’s statement said. (Mike Desmond/WBFO via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A video showing Buffalo police shoving an elderly man, causing him to fall and injure his head, has gained national attention.

MORE | Man injured after being shoved by police during protest in Buffalo

Countless people, including a number of celebrities, have shared their reactions and thoughts on social media, many calling for the officer’s firing.

