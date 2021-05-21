Celebrities who have tested positive for coronavirus

(NewsNation Now) — Actress Salma Hayek recently revealed that she had a near-fatal bout with COVID-19 last year.
Hayek told Variety she spent one seven-week period isolated in a room and had to be put on oxygen. She says she spent much of the year recovering at home in London.
Hayek joins a list of celebrities who have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic.
Here’s a short list of stars who also contracted COVID-19.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
At the start of the pandemic the famed actor announced via Twitter that he and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, contracted coronavirus in Australia. After recovering from the virus the couple announced that they volunteered to donate blood and plasma toward a COVID-19 vaccine.
Daniel Dae Kim
Last March the actor announced he had tested positive for coronavirus in an Instagram. He also donated plasma after recovering from the virus.
Idris Elba
The actor announced his coronavirus diagnosis via Twitter on March 16, 2020. Elba said he was asymptomatic. His wife, Sabrina Dhowre, later contracted the virus after choosing not to quarantine away from her husband.
Doris Burke
The ESPN reporter contracted the virus in March 2020. Burke said her symptoms were extensive and she “could not be out of bed for more than five minutes.”
Pink
The singer and her three-year-old son tested positive for the virus last year after experiencing symptoms. “This is going to sound crazy, but we had COVID last year, very early in March, and it was really, really bad and I rewrote my will,” she said.
Lena Dunham
The actress wrote said via Instagram that she battled the virus for 21 days. After recovering, she said she still experienced lingering symptoms that lead to a diagnosis of clinical adrenal insufficiency and chronic migraine, which she says she did not have prior to contracting coronavirus.
Alyssa Milano
The actress said she tested positive for the coronavirus in April 2020.
“I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks,” Milano wrote on Instagram. “I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life.”
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Johnson, his wife, and their two young daughters tested positive for the coronavirus last year.
“I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well,” he said in an Instagram video. “I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn’t, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut.”
Stars like Hamilton’s Nick Cordero, “Big Ang” star Linda Torres, actress Carol Sutton, Julie Bennett, and Tom Dempsey have died of complications with COVID-19.