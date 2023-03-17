SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two “sham rockin'” bands are coming to the New York State Fair this summer, and bringing some Celtic Folk Rock and Irish Punk music with them!

Internationally known musicians, The High Kings, will make their Great New York State Fair debut on Monday, September 4, and American Irish Punk band, The Prodigals, will entertain audiences for the second year in a row on Sunday, August 27.

Photo provided by the New York State Fair.

On the eve of St. Patrick’s Day, the Great New York State Fair announces The Prodigals will return to Chevy Court to play at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, April 27, and then The High Kings will take the Chevy Court Stage at 12:00 p.m. on Labor Day, Monday, September 4.

The Prodigals have played venues including Madison Square Garden, Lincoln Center and the Las Vegas House of Blues. When they’re not on the road, The Prodigals play a legendary quarter-century residency at New York City’s iconic Paddy Reilly’s Music Bar – the only all-draft Guinness Bar in the country.

Meanwhile, The High Kings are celebrating 15 years together this year by releasing 15 new songs and embarking on a 27-date tour of the United States. The quartet surpassed one million listeners on Spotify last year, with hits including “Irish Pub Song,” “The Rocky Road to Dublin,” and “Galway Girl” counted among their most-listened-to songs.

Photo provided by the New York State Fair.

“Sláinte is táinte, to health and wealth,” said Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey. “While Irish Folk music and Irish Punk music always experiences a resurgence this time of year, it doesn’t have to be March for us to put a little ‘jig’ in our steps. My mother grew up in Wicklow, Ireland, so being able to host traditional Irish music here at the Fair is something that I get really excited about. One of my favorite things about the Fair is that it’s a place where all traditions, cultures and backgrounds can come together, and music is one of the most tangible ways to make that happen.”

The Chevrolet Music Series features daily performances at Chevy Court (located near Gate 1) and the Experience Stage at Chevy Park (located on the western end of the Fairgrounds, beyond the Midway).

As concerts are announced, Fair staff will update schedules on the Fair’s website at pages dedicated to Chevy Park and Chevy Court.

Acts announced thus far are provided in the tables below:

Chevy Court:

Wednesday, August 23 1:00 p.m. Chubby Checker Saturday, August 26 1:00 p.m. Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure Sunday, August 27 1:00 p.m. The Prodigals Monday, August 28 1:00 p.m. Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone Tuesday, August 29 1:00 p.m. Tommy James and the Shondells Tuesday, August 29 6:00 p.m. Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras Wednesday, August 30 6:00 p.m. Chapel Hart Monday, September 4 12:00 p.m. The High Kings

Experience Stage at Chevy Park:

Thursday, August 24 8:00 p.m. Theory of a Deadman Saturday, August 26 8:00 p.m. George Thorogood and the Destroyers Monday, August 28 8:00 p.m. REO Speedwagon Tuesday, August 29 8:00 p.m. Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line

The Fair starts Wednesday, August 23, and runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 4. Admission is $6 for adults, and free for those 65 years and older, and 12 years and younger.