Central NY school districts receive federal funding to bring students back to the classroom

(WSYR-TV) — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer has recently traveled the state giving New Yorker’s details on the recently-signed American Rescue Plan and how it impacts communities. One piece of the COVID relief bill will benefit schools, children, and students.

The plan includes $2.5 billion for Upstate New York’s school districts to fill budget gaps, address learning loss, meet the needs of students with disabilities, assist students experiencing homelessness, provide summer enrichment and after-school programs, and more.

Recently a nationwide push has been made to open schools for in-person learning but to do so safely, Schumer says, it’ll cost tens of thousands of dollars. With the federal funding allocated, schools will be able to bring students back to their desks.

“Everyone wants schools to reopen completely and for our children to be able to return to the classroom, but it needs to be done in a way that is safe for students, families, educators, and learning institutions,” said Senator Schumer. “COVID brought unprecedented challenges that have cost a year of learning and development for students—challenges disproportionately felt by students of color, students from low-income families, students with disabilities, and more. As Majority Leader, I was proud to make funding for our schools a priority, and the American Rescue Plan will deliver this much needed aid to get Upstate students back in school. Help is on the way for Upstate New York’s schools put behind the curve by the pandemic.”

“The announcement of this federal stimulus is a bright spot in an otherwise challenging year. This funding will assist us in Syracuse with helping to address learning loss, social-emotional supports for students and families, increased technology, and minor building infrastructure needs. I would like to thank Senator Chuck Schumer for his leadership and everyone who worked tirelessly to see that this funding was awarded as a part of the relief package,” said Jaime Alicea, Superintendent of Syracuse City School District.

This funding is in addition to the $5 billion Schumer secured for New York school districts in the past COVID relief bills. In total, Schumer has secured over $14 billion for New York school districts in the past year.

Below is a breakdown of funding for schools in each region:

REGION TOTAL Capital Region $219,738,000.00 Southern Tier $227,876,000.00 Western New York $481,551,000.00 Hudson Valley $623,973,000.00 Rochester-Finger Lakes $391,986,000.00 Central New York $254,493,000.00 Mohawk Valley $173,398,000.00 North Country $134,948,000.00 TOTAL $2,507,963,000

Here is a list of Central New York school districts:

COUNTY DISTRICT FUNDING Cayuga County Auburn City School District $9,835,000.00 Cayuga County Cato-Meridian Central School District $1,063,000.00 Cayuga County Moravia Central School District $1,829,000.00 Cayuga County Port Byron Central School District $1,660,000.00 Cayuga County Southern Cayuga Central School District $1,391,000.00 Cayuga County Union Springs Central School District $910,000.00 Cayuga County Weedsport Central School District $752,000.00 Cortland County Cincinnatus Central School District $1,442,000.00 Cortland County Cortland City School District $5,519,000.00 Cortland County Homer Central School District $2,880,000.00 Cortland County Marathon Central School District $1,806,000.00 Cortland County McGraw Central School District $804,000.00 Onondaga County Baldwinsville Central School District $4,783,000.00 Onondaga County East Syracuse-Minoa Central School District $3,901,000.00 Onondaga County Fabius-Pompey Central School District $1,350,000.00 Onondaga County Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District $1,250,000.00 Onondaga County Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District $3,325,000.00 Onondaga County Jordan-Elbridge Central School District $2,126,000.00 Onondaga County LaFayette Central School District $762,000.00 Onondaga County Liverpool Central School District $7,611,000.00 Onondaga County Lyncourt Union Free School District $1,332,000.00 Onondaga County Marcellus Central School District $1,198,000.00 Onondaga County North Syracuse Central School District $11,049,000.00 Onondaga County Onondaga Central School District $1,642,000.00 Onondaga County Skaneateles Central School District $892,000.00 Onondaga County Solvay Union Free School District $2,937,000.00 Onondaga County Syracuse City School District $128,477,000.00 Onondaga County Tully Central School District $1,319,000.00 Onondaga County West Genesee Central School District $3,279,000.00 Onondaga County Westhill Central School District $1,152,000.00 Oswego County Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District $2,669,000.00 Oswego County Central Square Central School District $6,944,000.00 Oswego County Fulton City School District $11,317,000.00 Oswego County Hannibal Central School District $4,274,000.00 Oswego County Mexico Central School District $4,058,000.00 Oswego County Oswego City School District $9,674,000.00 Oswego County Phoenix Central School District $3,826,000.00 Oswego County Pulaski Central School District $1,971,000.00 Oswego County Sandy Creek Central School District $1,484,000.00

A full list of school districts receiving funding across New York State can be viewed below.